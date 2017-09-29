Survey: Hurricanes limit hiring in September to 135,000 jobs

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hobbled U.S. hiring last month, with businesses adding just 135,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year, a private survey found.

Payroll processor ADP says the drop-off in job gains was concentrated in smaller businesses, particularly smaller retailers, many of which were forced to close in Texas and Florida because of the hurricanes.

Excluding the storms' impact, the job market looks solid. Health care firms added 28,000 jobs and professional and business services, which include accounting and engineering, gained 51,000. Manufacturers added 18,000 and construction firms hired 29,000 workers.

Economists forecast the government's jobs report, to be released Friday, will show just 80,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet. The ADP report doesn't include government payrolls and often diverges from the official figures.