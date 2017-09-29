Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

St. Bernard, St. Matthew schools earn national recognition

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has named two schools in Tennessee as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The department announced the awards last week for 342 schools nationwide.

The Tennessee schools are St. Bernard Academy in Nashville and St. Matthew School in Franklin.

The program that began in 1982 recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that are either high-performing or have raised student achievement to high levels.

The schools will be acknowledged at a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0