St. Bernard, St. Matthew schools earn national recognition

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has named two schools in Tennessee as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The department announced the awards last week for 342 schools nationwide.

The Tennessee schools are St. Bernard Academy in Nashville and St. Matthew School in Franklin.

The program that began in 1982 recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that are either high-performing or have raised student achievement to high levels.

The schools will be acknowledged at a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.