Volkswagen promises to roll out 2 new models every year

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Volkswagen plans to offer two new U.S. models every year for the foreseeable future and double the length of its warranties as it tries to recover from a 2015 emissions-cheating scandal.

Volkswagen of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken announced the main planks of VW's comeback plan Friday. The plans include a six-year, 72-month bumper-to-bumper warranty on nearly all of its models.

VW is still dealing with the emissions scandal. The company said Friday it expects to take additional charges of about $2.9 billion (2.5 billion euros) in the third quarter to cover costs of buying back or retrofitting diesel cars.

U.S. regulators also are looking at software in VW gasoline engines that may not have been properly disclosed to authorities.