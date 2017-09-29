Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

Business groups sue to stop rule opening them up to lawsuits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an array of trade groups representing banks and businesses have filed a lawsuit targeting a rule that allows people to band together to sue banks or credit card companies.

The rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would give people the chance to join forces to sue rather than go to an arbitrator.

The business groups are challenging the constitutionality and legality of a rule they say will expose their members to expensive class-action litigation while denying them the benefits of arbitration.

Congress is also considering whether to overturn the rule.

Supporters in Congress say the rule helps hold companies accountable and brings wrongdoing to the public's attention.

