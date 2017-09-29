Texans' J.J. Watt wants to personally thank Titans owner

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

Texans star J.J. Watt wants to thank Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk before Houston's game with Tennessee for being one of the first big donors to his Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

Their conversation will also include an apology because the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year can't take it easier on her Titans in exchange for her donation.

Watt has 15 ½ sacks in 10 career games against Tennessee.

"It's tough," Watt said. "I'm going to tell her beforehand I apologize for whatever happens on the field, but I appreciate the donation nonetheless, and I hope the check still clears."

Strunk, a Houston native who lives in Waller, Texas, announced a $1 million donation Aug. 29 to Watt's relief fund. Watt said Strunk was the first to donate such a big sum of money, and that's why he wants to thank her personally. Watt added it was hard to describe his feelings at the time with Strunk the owner of an AFC South rival with ties to Houston, where her late father founded the then-Houston Oilers.

"For her to stand up and show that type of support, that type of commitment, it was incredible," Watt said. "There really weren't words to describe it and I still don't have the proper words to say thank you, but I think it was such an incredible gesture and I'll forever be thankful to her for that."