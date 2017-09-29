Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

Haslam hit from left and right as he considers Senate bid

Updated 3:00PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam's opponents from both sides of the political spectrum aren't holding back their attacks until after he decides whether to become a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Both the Tennessee Democratic Party and the conservative website Breitbart News took aim at Haslam for the federal investigation into a diesel rebate scam at his family's truck stop chain, Pilot Flying J.

Fourteen members of the Pilot sales staff have pleaded guilty to charges related to bilking unsuspecting trucking companies, while another four including the company's former president await trial on Oct. 31.

Breitbart, which is run by former White House strategist Steve Bannon, also criticized Haslam for failing to denounce his brother, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, for defending his players' right to protest during the national anthem.

