Jen Green’s psychic prognostications and proclamations

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

“I want people not to be afraid of what I do. The sessions I give are different than anyone else’s,” says Nashville’s Astrologer Jen Green, before offering up a dose of what she forecasts and proclaims.

Remember, these words and opinions are strictly those of this very special and kind muse:

n “I know why so many people are moving to Nashville. We have the highest vibrational energy on the planet. Nashville is known as the Music City. There are so many artists and creative expression here, people are just happier. When the people are coming in, they just like it. It’s simple.”

-- “Donald Trump will be one of the most remembered presidents in history, because of all the special things he will do. I truly believe he will save the world.’’

-- DeMarco Murray “is going to bring triumph to the Titans. He is a very important asset to the team. I do feel they will be right there at the end of it. I don’t want to say they are going to win the Super Bowl yet.”

-- But “in 2018, we will have a championship professional team and the whole world will know about it. I can’t say whether it will be in football or in hockey, honestly because I don’t know that much about sports.”

-- “The solar eclipse heightened emotions, feelings, especially for those who have spiritual awareness. Since the solar eclipse, everyone has noticed the world has changed. There have been hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, tsunamis, volcanoes. And more is coming. The weather will not destroy the world. God forbid, if the end of the world comes tomorrow it will be because of man, not weather.”

In addition to sessions and being a mom, Jen is “a volunteer at The Parthenon and will be leading tours starting next month.

“Right now, I greet people. It makes sense that you find a muse at the Parthenon.’’

“The planetarium at the Cumberland Science Museum is my favorite place, second to The Parthenon. And if you live here you definitely should catch ‘Skies Over Nashville’” (a program in the planetarium).

To contact her, visit her Facebook pages, Nashville’s Astrologer and Jen Green, Instagram is nashvilles.astrologer. Her web site is Nashville’sAstrologer.com. E-mail address: nashvillesastrologer@gmail.com

She is on “Journey Into the Light” (www.blogtalkradio.com/journeyintothelight) on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

“I give a ton of free advice, I take calls and I participate in raising money for the homeless, because I live by gratitude.

The show is hosted by Michael Long, who broadcasts his portion from Oklahoma.

-- Tim Ghianni