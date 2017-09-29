Hospitality industry job fair set for Oct. 3

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

Job seekers are invited to a hospitality industry job fair on Oct. 3 as the city brings together employers in the tourism and convention sectors for a hiring event.

The job fair will take place 11 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Davidson Ballroom of the Music City Center. This is the third time the hospitality industry has come together to host a job fair as Nashville’s tourism and convention sectors continue to grow. It is free and open to the public.

Nearly 50 employers have registered to attend. They include:

A. Marshall Family Foods

Cambria Nashville Downtown

Chartwell Hospitality

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens

Courtyard Nashville Airport

Courtyard Nashville Downtown

Courtyard Brentwood Nashville

Cruzzin Nashville

Demo’s Family of Restaurants

Fairfield Inn and Suites Nashville Downtown/Gulch

Fairlane Nashville

Fontanel Attractions

Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center

Gray Line of TN

Hilton Garden Inn Vanderbilt

Hilton Nashville Airport Hotel

Hilton Nashville Downtown

Holiday Inn Express Nashville Downtown

Holston House Nashville

Home2 Suites by Hilton Nashville Vanderbilt

Homewood Suites Nashville Vanderbilt West End

Hutton Hotel

Kimpton Aertson Hotel

Morph Hospitality

Music City Center

Nashville Airport Marriott

Nashville Courtyard Goodlettsville

Nashville TownPlace Suites Goodlettsville

Nashville Underground

NCVC Visitor Information Center

Noelle

Old Town Trolley Tours of Nashville

Omni Nashville Hotel

Premier Parking

Radisson Hotel Nashville Airport

Renaissance Nashville

Residence Inn Nashville Airport

Residence Inn Brentwood Nashville

Ryman Hospitality

Sheraton Grand Nashville

Southwest Airlines

SpringHill Suites Nashville Airport

SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn West End Vanderbilt

The Hermitage Hotel

Union Station Hotel

Westin Nashville

Employers will be looking for workers from entry level to management to executive level.

A new feature this year will be attendance of several community organizations that focus on workforce development issues, such as job skills training and job mentorship. They will be available to speak with job seekers in need of resources. They will also network with employers.

The hospitality industry employs 65,000 people in Davidson County and can be a successful career path leading to high-paying, quality positions. Hospitality is Nashville’s second-largest industry with annual visitor spending generating $6 billion, one-third of all visitor spending in the state. Last year, 14.1 million visitors came to the greater Nashville area.

Nashville has experienced year-over-year growth in hotel rooms sold for 78 of the last 81 months.

The hospitality industry is expected to continue to grow and place even more pressure on the need for workers. More than 4,800 hotel rooms are expected to open in the next two years. Additionally, 90 restaurants/bars opened in 2016 and 60 have opened in 2017 with another 113 that have announced openings later this year or in 2018.

Several parking and transportation options are available to job fair attendees. Parking will be available in the Music City Center parking garages, P1 and P2, which are accessible via Sixth Avenue from Demonbreun Street or Korean Veterans Boulevard. Parking is $7. A free parking option is also available at Nissan Stadium’s Lot D with a complimentary shuttle on the Nashville Downtown Partnership’s yellow Express vans from the parking lot to Music City Center throughout the duration of the job fair. Also, MTA buses and the free Music City Circuit Green line go to Music City Center, and several nearby parking lots can be found at www.parkitdowntown.com.

Information: www.visitmusiccity.com/jobfair.