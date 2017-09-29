VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival. Nashville Farmers’ Market celebrates two commonly appreciated Southern traditions: hearty food and distilled spirits. The event will bring together 25 of Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor a weekend of bacon, barbecue and all the good things that come from old oak barrels. Enjoy healthy portions of unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys and more. If you’re still thirsty after your 15 samples, they’ll also have a cash bar with a variety of drinks available. 7-10 p.m. Information: https://www.xorbia.com/event/details.cfm?d1=eh&d2=baconbarrelfestival

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Public Affairs Roundtable

Guest speaker, Masha Blackburn, U.S. Congressman, 7th District. Roundtable is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1320 West Main Street, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. program/taping beings. Fee: No charge for Chamber members and Guests. Open to the general public. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

FRIDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 27

Ghost Tours at Lotz House

Join Margie Thessin on Friday evenings as she shares stories of the Battle of Franklin at the historic Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue. Fee: $20. 14 and younger $10. Tours begin promptly at 6:30. Reservations required. Special tour times can be arranged for groups of six or more. Information: https://www.lotzhouse.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Taco Festival

Tacos galore, margaritas, beer, eating contests, live music, hilarious entertainment and a Tiny Taco Dog beauty pageant. Fee: $12. VIP and Tequila Expo tickets available. Centennial Park. Noon-6 p.m. Information: https://thetacofestival.com/nashville-2/

Thompson’s Station Dog, Pony Show

The annual, free show includes live music, a kid’s zone of activities, dog arena with trick dogs and pet contests, artisan and food vendors, pumpkin painting and pumpkin chunkin’, fire trucks, Nashville Predators pop-up rink, Suspended Gravity Circus, 5K trail race and more. Sarah Benson Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: www.thompsonsstationdogandpony.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk raises awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Registration is free and there is no minimum fundraising amount to participate. 2-5 p.m. Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Information: https://www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/nashville/

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Chamber Midtown’s fifth stop on the “Tour of Midtown” is 12South. Hear about 12South’s history, development and growth. Moderated by Phil Ryan of Cherry and Associates, the panel includes: Tarek El Gammal, Southeast Venture, Andy Howell, C.A. Howell and Company Robin Ziegler, Metropolitan Historic Zoning Commission. 7:30-9 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Nolensville Business Luncheon

Nolensville principals will provide information on the growth and funding of their schools, in addition to unique partnerships between the business community and the schools. Speakers: Bill Harlin, Nolensville High School; Cameron Gish, Assistant Principal, Mill Creek Middle School; Jill Sparrow, Principal, Mill Creek Elementary. Nolensville High School, 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fees: Business Partner- $16, Guest- $20. Information: williamsonchamber.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange with Three Time Options

A facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop member relationships. A member’s only event. Space is limited to 30 participants and spots will fill quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., with lunch provided by Visual fx. Afternoon meeting food and drinks provided by Visual fx. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Blvd. Suite 150. Information: www.williamsonchamber.com

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. Margaret Maddox Family YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pike, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested for this event. Information: www.nashvillechamber.com

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Member Orientation

Learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Nashville Area Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, Sept.29. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail.

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Hope Grows Fundraising Dinner

Musical guest will be Christian artist Plumb, who will share her story and music. The annual fundraising dinner will be held at The Factory, Jamison Hall. Mike Fisher, retired captain of the Nashville Predators, will be presented with the 2017 Hope Award for his service to the community. Roy Laws Art will be live painting an inspiration piece unique to Hope Grown as the event takes place and will be auctioned at the end to the evening. Tickets: $80-$85. 6-9 p.m. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-grows-2017-tickets/ Information: www.therefugecenter.org

OCT. 5-8

Nashville Oktoberfest

Enjoy 4 days of food, live music, vendors, beer and entertainment. Between 3rd Avenue and 6th avenue between Jefferson and Harrison Street. Free, family friendly event. Thursday and Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: thenashvilleoktoberfest.com

International Black Film Festival of Nashville

The festival will serve the full spectrum of the industry by providing a venue to showcase the work of filmmakers from around the globe. Patrons will have the opportunity to view unreleased, independent and studio films, participate in industry-level workshops, master classes, industry parties, and high profile red carpet events with celebrity appearances. Opening Night film will be the critically acclaimed feature film “Marshall,” at 7:30 p.m., The Johnson Center, Belmont University. This film chronicles significant events of the life of Attorney Thurgood Marshall. Information and purchase tickets: https://www.ibffevents.com

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Design Thinking, a workshop to identify and practice a few simple techniques that have the potential to transform your business. Speakers: Chrystal Gualtieri, Customer Experience & Innovation Consultant at Sharecare Inc., and Tony Threatt, Senior UX Designer- HeathIT Group, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Oktoberfest 5K Bier Run

This annual race is the 2nd largest 5K race in Tennessee with over 1500 runners. 100% of race proceeds benefit the nonprofit Historic Germantown Neighborhood Organization. Race begins 8 a.m. Starting and finishing at Farmers Market on 7th Ave. Registration $45 until Oct 5. $50 Oct. 6&7. Course certified by Nashville Striders, who will provide chip timing. Information: http://thenashvilleoktoberfest.com/5k-race

Main Street Festival

Annual event on downtown Gallatin’s Historic Square. Food, music and festivities for the entire family. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: 452-5692

Quilt Show

The Family Community Education Clubs of Robertson County quilt show. Robertson County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 4635 US 41 North, Springfield. Fee: $5 Hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Trunk Show at 1 p.m. Information: http://robertsonchamber.org

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information: http://www.nashvilledowntown.com/play/first-saturday-art-crawl

OCT. 7-8

Handmade Harvest Vintage Farm Fair

Historic Cragfont, 200 Cragfont Road, Castalian Springs will host over 50 hand-selected artisans, live music, home tours, farmers market, food trucks and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: http://www.cragfont.net/index.html

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

One Hour Wonder Lunch-n-Learn: Customer Service

Greg Garretson, owner of the Gallatin Chick-fil-a, will present this quarter’s meeting. Fee: Free for Gallatin Chamber members only. Limited space. RSVP by Oct. 3. Gallatin Public Library Conference Room. Noon-1 p.m.

OCT. 13-15

Southern Festival of Books

War Memorial Plaza. Presented by Humanities Tennessee, this is the 29th annual Southern Festival of Books. The festival celebrates the written word with three days of activities, readings, panel discussions, vendors and more. Free and open to the public. 301 6th Avenue North. Friday and Sunday, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information: http://humanitiestennessee.org/programs/southern-festival-books

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave. South, Nashville. Registration 7 a.m.; Ceremony 8 a.m. and walk 8:30 a.m. Early bird check in available Oct. 11, 12 and 13; noon – 5 p.m. at Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead St., Suite 200. Information and registration: http://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2017/TN-MidSouth

Nashville Whiskey Festival

Annual Nashville Whiskey Festival, from 6:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Omni Nashville Hotel Grand Ballroom, 250 5th Avenue South. There will be whiskey producers leading seminars and pouring from their finest bottles of scotch, whiskey, bourbon, and rye. Fee: $100 general admission, $150 for VIP.

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays from 5:30pm to 8:00pm through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event.

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

SALON @ 615

John Green will discuss his new book, Turtles All the Way Down. War Memorial Auditorium 301 6th Avenue North, Nashville. Fee: $28. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Night Market

Night market at Nashville Farmers Market features shopping with local makers, activities for families, live music, seasonal adult beverages and food options from restaurants and food trucks. 5-8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Free Day of Music at Schermerhorn

Over 20 Performances of classical, country, rock and jazz on four stages. Fun for the entire family. Doors open 10:30 a.m. Music 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Kids Zone in East Lobby featuring our Instrument Petting Zoo, crafts and more. Information: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/free-day-of-music-2017