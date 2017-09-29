Unsure if it’s mold? Get a professional opinion, just to be safe

VOL. 41 | NO. 39 | Friday, September 29, 2017

The presence of mold in homes is as serious condition, especially the mold known as “black mold,” which is the term used for stachybotrys (pronounced stack i bot rus) chartarum.

“Mold can spread quickly through a house in as little as 48 hours,” the Servpro website states. Even with all of the publicity concerning mold, many are unaware that mold is alive and needs food and water to survive.

“In nature, molds are decomposers to recycle nature’s organic wastes. In medicine, they are the producers of antibiotics,” reads the description found on Bioidea.net.

Molds thrive in dark, stagnant environments and can cause allergies and dizziness. The mycotoxins produced by some mold could prove to deadly.

The Activerain.com website identifies a particularly harmful mold known as chaetomium.

The site states that “a high incidence of autoimmune diseases have been linked to exposure to chaetomium such as Multiple Sclerosis and Lupus.”

But not all molds are toxic, nor do they all release mycotoxins.

And then there is fungus. All mold is fungus, but not all fungus is mold. Human nail fungus, for example, is different from mushrooms, some of which are edible.

So, all fungus should be innocent until proven moldy.

As is the case in all things alive and growing, fungus has reproductive organs known as the fruiting body, which produces the sexual spores. In a dark, moist environment, mold and fungus can breed in such a fashion that would put rabbits to shame.

Those concerned about mold in their homes should have the air tested to see if there are airborne toxins present.

Also, any areas that look as though they could have the mold growing should be tested, as well.

For the D-I-Yers, there are chemicals available that can be used to wash the surface, but not before the cause of the infestation can be determined.

In that process, mold will become airborne, and the material used to wash and remove the mold will be contaminated, so measures should be taken to ensure that the mold is not spread by virtue of its “removal.”

Mold is nothing new, writing in 1963 in his book, “In His Own Write,” John Lennon penned his poem “I’m a Moldy Man.”

I’m a moldy moldy man

I’m moldy thru and thru

I’m a moldy moldy man

You would not think it true

I’m moldy til my eyeballs

I’m moldy til my toes

I will not dance I shyballs

I’m such a humble Joe

Sale of the Week

There are only a few stone houses in Nashville, especially homes more than 100 years old with original stonework. Due to that shortage, a stone house does not hang around for long when it hits the market.

Such was the case with 1415 Gale Lane in the 12South neighborhood.

Listed by real estate superstar Allen Perry for $1,050,000, the home sold in a matter of days for $1,025,000, a good number for a dwelling car dealers would refer to as “previously loved.”

In other words, not brand-new construction.

With 3,675 square feet, the house sold for $279 per square foot, but not really.

Perry noted that there are 1,200 square feet in the basement not reflected in the 3,675 number, so the buyer was the recipient of some free footage.

There were a number of amenities that were included, such as Quartzite granite countertops, a term that will become an industry buzzword as the home was restored and renovated by Vintage South construction, one of the premier firms in Nashville.

Many contractors aspire to achieve the quality that Vintage South pours into their projects, but few meet the Vintage standards.

With a recording studio located in the basement, it’s not surprising to see the buyer’s agent was Laron Pendergrass, a guitar-slinging rock star in a previous life and a man who certainly knows his way around a studio.

Perry noted the home has high-end finishes in the living area, a gym and significant storage in the five-bedroom home, which also has four full baths and a half bath.

In addition to the interior square footage, the lot is a sprawling half acre, about twice the size of a typical 12South lot, so the owner received 1,200 square foot of home and an additional lot for the $1,025,000 or, as the grocers say, “Buy one, get one free.”

