The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 22, 2017

US durable goods orders up 1.7 percent in August

Updated 7:34AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose a modest 1.7 percent in August, reflecting a rebound in the volatile aircraft sector. A gauge of business investment was up for a second month, providing hope that a revival in manufacturing is gaining strength.

The Labor Department says last month's advance in orders for durable goods followed a 6.8 percent plunge in July. Both months were heavily influenced by swings in orders for commercial aircraft, which surged 44.8 percent in August after having plunged 71.1 percent in July.

A closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a 0.9 percent gain in August after a 1.1 percent increase in July. Economists believe that U.S. factory output should continue rising in coming months, reflecting a rebound in the global economy.

