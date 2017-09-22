Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 22, 2017

Court date moved for Tennessee church shooting suspect

Updated 11:32AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A court appearance has been rescheduled for the man charged in a mass shooting that killed one person and wounded six others at a Tennessee church.

On Wednesday, a Davidson County general sessions judge rescheduled the court proceeding for Oct. 6 in the case of 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson. Samson did not appear in court Wednesday.

Samson is charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and is expected to face several more charges after the rampage at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville.

He is being held without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived at the church armed and fired upon the building Sunday.

Police haven't determined a motive for the shooting.

Samson is represented by public defenders.

