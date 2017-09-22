Tennessee officials react to Corker retirement announcement

VOL. 41 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 22, 2017

Elected officials in Tennessee react to Republican Bob Corker's announcement Tuesday that he won't seek a third term in the U.S. Senate:

"Bob has been a close friend for over 40 years. His leadership and wisdom in the Senate will be missed, but I have complete faith in his judgment and respect his decision. I look forward to seeing what he does next." — Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

___

"Even when he's been investigating smugglers' tunnels near the Gaza strip, talking to foreign leaders, or giving advice to President Trump, Bob has never let his feet leave the ground in Tennessee. He says what he thinks, does what he believes is best for Tennesseans, and has helped lead his colleagues on complicated issues involving the federal debt and national security." — U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

___

"While his absence will no doubt be felt in Washington, no one can blame him for wanting to return back to Tennessee, the home he has fought for, served and loved for decades." — U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

___

"Bob Corker has provided sterling service to our state. You always know where he stands and you always know he is doing the best for Tennessee." — Senate Speaker Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.

___

"Senator Corker has been an effective voice for Tennesseans in the Senate. He is a devoted public servant and I wish he and his wife, Elizabeth, well in the future." — U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn.

___

"I was disappointed to learn that Senator Bob Corker will not be seeking re-election in 2018. Senator Corker has been easy to work with, and we have developed an excellent relationship since beginning our careers in Congress in 2006 ... He has exhibited moments of independence reminiscent of past great Tennessee Senators." — U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

___

"It's clear that Senator Corker didn't have the courage to go through an election cycle defending his support for the disastrous Republican health care plans that would have raised premiums, instituted an age tax, and thrown hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans off of their insurance." — Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini.

___

"He has exemplified the leadership of past Tennessee Senators such as Bill Frist, Fred Thompson, and Howard Baker. The Tennessee Republican Party is grateful for his service to our state and all he has done for our party." — Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden.

___

"Despite our differences, we have a solid working relationship and I admire his expertise on foreign affairs. I wish him the best in his future endeavors, and I thank him for his service to Tennessee." U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.