Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 22, 2017

US consumer confidence takes a hit from hurricanes

Updated 9:41AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers feel a bit less confident this month, their spirits pulled down by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Conference Board says its consumer confidence index fell to 119.8 in September from 120.4 in August. The reading still suggests that U.S. consumers are in a mostly sunny mood. But Conference Board economist Lynn Franco says that confidence "decreased considerably" in hurricane-hit Florida and Texas.

The index takes into account Americans' views of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months.

Their view of today's economy slipped from August when the assessment was the sunniest in 16 years. Their outlook rose slightly in September.

Economists pay close attention to the numbers because consumer spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0