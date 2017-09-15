Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

UPS will hire about 95,000 extra workers for holiday season

The Associated Press

Updated 3:55PM
It's still summer, but UPS is gearing up for holiday deliveries.

United Parcel Service Co. said Wednesday that it plans to hire about 95,000 workers to handle the surge in packages from late November through January. That's about the same number as the last two years.

The company says the full- and part-time jobs are mostly for package handlers, drivers and helpers for the drivers.

Applicants are required to apply online at UPSjobs.com. The company says it will recruit on college campuses during football games.

UPS says over the last three years, about 35 percent of people hired for seasonal jobs took permanent positions when the holidays were over.

