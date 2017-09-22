Marchetti to serve as president of NFJE

VOL. 41 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 22, 2017

Marchetti

L. Gino Marchetti, Jr., managing partner at Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair, PLLC, has been elected to serve as the 2018-2019 president of the National Foundation for Judicial Excellence.

The NFJE was founded in 2004 and provides appellate judges with educational programs and other tools to enhance the rule of law and the administration of justice. In its 13 years, the foundation has hosted nearly 1400 appellate court judges from 44 states at its annual symposium.

Marchetti has been a partner at tpmbLaw since 1977, with primary areas of practice in commercial and business litigation, employment law, bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, and tax-exempt entities. Over the years, he has been recognized as a Super Lawyer, nationally and internationally acclaimed by Best Lawyers, and included in Who’s Who Legal.

Marchetti earned his J.D. from the University of Tennessee in 1976 and his Bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in 1973.

Calloway named principal of The Disruption Lab

Calloway

The Disruption Lab, LLC., has announced today that Joe Calloway has joined the firm as principal.

Calloway is a consultant to leading corporate executive teams. His clients range from Coca-Cola in Africa, newspaper publishers in Scandinavia to Verizon, Northrup Grumman and American Express in the U.S. He is also a nationally acclaimed keynote speaker and author of “Be the Best at What Matters Most” and six other ground-breaking business books including “Becoming A Category of One: How Extraordinary Companies Transcend Commodity and Defy Comparison,” which received positive reviews from The New York Times, Retailing Today, Publishers Weekly and many others.

A strategic partner working across industries, The Disruption Lab connects and collaborates with stakeholders across the innovation ecosystem to enable disruptive corporate innovation.

Haile named to lead Neighborhood Health

Haile

Brian Haile has been selected as CEO of Neighborhood Health. Haile replaces Mary Bufwack, who is retiring after 29 years at Neighborhood Health and will serve as CEO Emeritus through December 31 to ensure a seamless transition.

Haile previously served as deputy chief operating officer at the Bureau of TennCare, where he worked with federal officials and advised on technical development of InsureTN, designed and led implementation of newborn and hospital presumptive eligibility programs, among other projects. He served as senior vice president for health care policy at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, and was executive director of the Insurance Exchange Planning Initiative for the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.

Haile earned his J.D. at Georgetown University Law Center and was a Public Interest Law Scholar. He holds a master’s of public policy from University of California, Berkley and a master’s in health economics from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. He holds a B.S. in foreign service from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Former Lt. Gov. Ramsey joins lobbying firm

Ramsey

Former Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey has joined Ramsey, Farrar & Bates, LLC, the new lobbying affiliate of Farrar & Bates, LLP.

Ramsey served as Tennessee’s lieutenant governor from 2007 until his retirement earlier this year, and was the first Republican to hold the post in 140 years.

He was a member of the Tennessee General Assembly for 24 years, serving two terms as a state representative from the 1st District and four terms as a state senator from the 4th District.

Ramsey held numerous leadership positions in the Senate, and was named “The Best Lawmaker for Business in Tennessee” by Business Tennessee magazine in 2008 for his success in passing pro-growth policy to improve the state’s business climate.

In addition to his political career, Ramsey is the longtime owner of Ron Ramsey & Associates, a real estate and auction company licensed in Tennessee and Virginia, which he started three years after earning his degree in building construction technology from East Tennessee State University.

He is a current member and former president of the Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Association of Realtors, a member of the Farm Credit Association Advisory Board, and a former president of the Blountville Business Association.

Rains named senior VP of Fisher Brown Bottrell

Rains

Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc., one of the largest bank-owned agencies in the United States, has today announced the promotion of Parker Rains to senior vice president and head of the firm’s Nashville office.

Rains joined the firm in 2009 as a business insurance consultant for Fisher Brown Bottrell’s Destin, Florida, office. In 2013, he was promoted to vice president, and in 2014 moved to Tennessee to open the firm’s Nashville office.

As senior vice president, Rains will continue overseeing all aspects of the Nashville office, which now covers the Tennessee and Alabama markets, as well as managing the office and its staff. He will also be responsible for mentoring and coaching the sales team to ensure they met their sales and production goals.

A Tennessee native, Rains was born in Chattanooga and attended the Baylor School. He graduated from Auburn University in 2004.

Kraft Enterprise Systems adds members, expands

Hofmann

Kraft Enterprise Systems, LLC, has announced the addition of two team members: Glenn Hofmann as the NetSuite practice director and Gaetjens Cadet as vice president of sales.

KES, an affiliate of Nashville-based KraftCPAs PLLC, is a provider of business software solutions, offering specialized services for the selection, implementation and support of enterprise software systems.

Cadet

Hofmann has more than 25 years of experience with complex ERP deployments, both as an IT leader and a business systems consultant. For the past seven years, he was focused on NetSuite, playing a key role in more than 20 deployments.

As the VP of sales, Cadet is responsible for acquiring new business, creating strategic growth initiatives, and delivering optimal client experiences in all markets served by KES. He has more than 20 years of sales and leadership experience with an extensive background in consulting with clients on business growth through technology solutions.

Stantec adds senior biologist to team

Williams

Mike Williams recently joined Stantec’s Nashville office as a senior biologist. He brings more than two decades of experience in providing natural resource and listed species surveys, wetland determination and delineation, and comprehensive stream assessments, as well as experience in the acquisition, development and management of stream and wetland mitigation sites.

Williams graduated with a master of science in biology from Tennessee Technological University. He is a Tennessee Qualified Hydrological Professional, holds a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Scientific Collection Permit and is TDEC Level 1 Certified in the Fundamentals of Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control.

Stantec’s environmental services team includes more than 2,500 professionals covering more than 20 specialties. Their team provides services for projects that encompass diverse sectors such as airports, roadways, ports and marines, commercial and industrial buildings, and more.

Barge, Waggoner hires senior roadway engineer

Leap

Patrick Leap has joined Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon, Inc., as senior roadway engineer. Leap’s portfolio includes experience in traffic, roadway, project bidding, construction inspection and management for roadway engineering projects.

Prior to Barge Waggoner, Leap was a project manager at PDC Consultants in Franklin. Leap is a civil engineering graduate of Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Tennessee and Kentucky, and a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control (CPESC).

He stays active at his alma mater as a Tennessee Tech Student Practitioner Advisor through the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Nashville Chapter. Leap is also a volunteer at the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE) MathCounts Competition each year.

Deacon’s New South names executive chef, GM

Sparks

A. Marshall Family Foods’s latest concept, Deacon’s New South, will open in downtown Nashville this fall and has welcomed two industry veterans to its team.

McCarthy

Travis Sparks and Jenn McCarthy will be executive chef and general manager, respectively, of the modern Southern restaurant located at the corner of 4th Ave. and Church St. inside the historic Life and Casualty Tower.

Born in Connecticut but raised in south Florida and North Carolina, Sparks graduated from The French Culinary Institute in New York City in 2000.

He has worked with notable chefs like Marcus Samuelsson and Daniel Boulud and served most recently as the opening and consulting chef for a local hospitality group. Sparks was previously the executive chef of Tupelo Honey Cafe in Franklin.

Sparks will bring his extensive culinary background and skills in farming, gardening and whole-animal butchery to Deacon’s New South, which will feature a dry-aging room, a wood-fire grill, two bars and a lounge.

Jenn McCarthy joins the Deacon’s team with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, having held positions at Nashville’s Watermark, Rumours Wine Bar and Prima restaurants. A certified level two sommelier with robust knowledge in wine buying, education and tastings, she will also contribute these skills to the development of Deacon’s extensive wine list and cocktail menu.