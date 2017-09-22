VOL. 41 | NO. 38 | Friday, September 22, 2017

Tennessee Craft Fair. A Nashville tradition with more than 200 award-winning artists showcasing their work. Arts, crafts, food and fun for entire family. Hands-on kids tent activities, live demonstrations. Fee: free. Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Nashville Brew Festival

Annual event features 50 breweries, food trucks, lawn games and music. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson Street, Nashville. VIP: 7-11 p.m. General admission: 8-11 p.m. Advance tickets $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP.

SEPT. 22-24

African Street Festival

Featuring: music, art, entertainment, food, bike repair clinic and more than 100 vendors. Hadley Park, 1037 28th Avenue N. Free and open to public, free parking. Information: www.aacanashville.org

FRIDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 27

Ghost Tours at Lotz House

Join Margie Thessin on Friday evenings as she shares stories of the Battle of Franklin at the historic Lotz House, 1111 Columbia Avenue. Fee: $20. 14 and younger $10. Tours begin promptly at 6:30. Reservations required. Special tour times can be arranged for groups of six or more. Information: https://www.lotzhouse.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Red Bull Flugtag

Since 1992, Red Bull Flugtag has made stops around the world challenging competitors to build and pilot homemade, human-powered flying machines. Competitors will take the plunge off the 24-foot-high flight deck on the Cumberland River and attempt to break the 258-foot distance record. Road closures associated with this event include1st Avenue North (northbound lane from Broadway to Church Street), 9:30 a.m. Friday-6 a.m. Saturday; 1st Avenue North (northbound lane from Demonbreun Street to Church Street), Broadway (2nd Avenue to 1st Avenue), Titans Way (Russell Street to Victory Avenue) and Victory Avenue (South 1st Street to Titans Way) 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://www.redbullflugtag.com/usa-nashville/en/

Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run

The Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run is Tennessee’s oldest continuously running HIV/AIDS fundraiser. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. Early check-in, Friday, Sept. 22, Rhythm Running, 1513 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The event is a family-oriented team walk and timed 5K run that gathers participants from all parts of the community. Registration and the Community Expo start at 8 a.m. and the 5K Walk & Run start at 9 a.m. with an awards ceremony following. There will be free HIV testing at the Community Expo. Information: NashvilleAIDSWalk.com

Nashville Zoo Heritage Music Festival

Honor the Zoo’s history with American style music on the front lawn of the Historic House and living history demonstrations. Enjoy the music of Farmer Jason, Celia & Eric, Farmer & Adele and Music City Doughboys. The kids’ stage will include music from Party Belles, Song for Kids by Jake and Mr. Steve Music.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/heritage-music-fest

Dairy Hill Stampede

5 and 10K run starts atop the hill at the MTSU Dairy, 3211 Guy James Road. Late and race day entries are welcome. 8 a.m. The event benefits Farm Animal Care Coalition of Tennessee and United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. Information and registration: www.active.com

SEPT. 23-24

Pilgrimage Festival

A two-day music and cultural festival at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Justin Timberlake is one of the 2017 headliners. In addition, Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr, Walk the Moon, Fitz and The Tantrums, Shovels & Rope and many more. Two-day general admission $225 + taxes and fees. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Information: http://pilgrimagefestival.com

Music & Molasses Festival

A family friendly event at the Ellington Agricultural Center featuring a working sorghum mill, grist mill and blacksmith forge. See demonstrations for weaving, woodcarving, spinning and quilting. Kids petting area with farm animals. Food trucks and live music. Fee: $7 at gate, Children 3 and under free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 Sunday. 440 Hogan Road. Information: http://www.tn.gov/agriculture/topic/music-and-molasses-festival

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

Wills for Heroes Workshop

Heritage Law Group, PLLC will host the Sumner County Wills for Heroes workshop in Gallatin for all Law Enforcement Personnel, Firefighters, and EMS First Responders of Sumner County. The workshop provides essential legal documents to first responder heroes in Sumner County, with all fees waived. Legal documents include wills, living wills, and powers of attorney. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Sumner County Training Center, 1570 Cairo Road, Gallatin. It is open to all Law Enforcement Personnel, Firefighters, and EMS First Responders of Sumner County only. Complimentary food and beverage, live entertainment by the band, Double Take. Information: www.heritagelawtn.com

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 203 North Water Avenue. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Street Food Thursday

Enjoy a gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North.

Nashville Area Chamber and P2020 Annual Celebration

The awards celebrate efforts in public education support, postsecondary education attainment, economic inclusion, transit, business issue advocacy, health and wellness, international business, and small business and entrepreneurship development. 4:15-7 p.m. Registration required. Fee: Chamber and Partnership 2020 investors, $75; Future Chamber members, $95. Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum Event Hall, 222 5th Avenue South. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival

Nashville Farmers’ Market celebrates two commonly appreciated Southern traditions: hearty food and distilled spirits. The event will bring together 25 of Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor a weekend of bacon, barbecue and all the good things that come from old oak barrels. Enjoy healthy portions of unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers and sipping fine bourbons, whiskeys and more. If you’re still thirsty after your 15 samples, they’ll also have a cash bar with a variety of drinks available. 7-10 p.m. Information: https://www.xorbia.com/event/details.cfm?d1=eh&d2=baconbarrelfestival