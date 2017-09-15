Tennessee accepting proposals for water quality grants

VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are accepting grant proposals for projects that will improve water quality and reduce or eliminate certain types of pollution.

A state Department of Agriculture news release Tuesday says the grants target pollution from soil, urban runoff, fertilizers, chemicals and other contaminants that degrade surface and groundwater quality.

Local governments, regional and state agencies, other public groups and nonprofits are eligible to apply. The program was created in 1987 within the Clean Water Act to provide federal funding to states to stop those types of pollution.

The release says the highest priority is given to projects that aim to make measured improvements to polluted waterways.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. More information is available on the department's website.