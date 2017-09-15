Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

Ford cutting North American production as demand slips

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting production at five North American assembly plants through the rest of this year as U.S. demand for new vehicles slips due to lower gas prices.

Ford plans a three-week shutdown at its Cuautitlan, Mexico, plant, which makes the Fiesta subcompact, and a two-week shutdown at its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant, which makes the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans.

In the U.S., Ford plans a two-week shutdown at its Flat Rock plant, which makes the Mustang and Lincoln Continental, and a one-week shutdown at its Michigan Assembly Plant, which makes the Focus and C-Max small cars. It will also idle Transit van production at its Kansas City, Missouri, plant for two weeks.

Ford's U.S. sales dropped 4 percent through August compared to the same period a year ago. Total industry sales were down 3 percent.

