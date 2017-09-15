Settlement reached after stun gun used on Cheatham Co. inmate

VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

ASHLAND CITY (AP) — After video from a Tennessee jail shows a stun gun being used multiple times on an inmate restrained in a chair, his attorney says a settlement has been reached in his case against three deputies.

The former Cheatham County inmate's attorney tells WTVF-TV the settlement's terms are confidential. WTVF-TV reported Monday the lawsuit alleged deputies used excessive force with the stun gun on Jordan Norris last November.

The settlement involved only the civil suit and not criminal charges filed against former jailer 39-year-old Mark Bryant, who was arrested Sept. 6 after a County grand jury indicted him on charges of aggravated assault and official misconduct.

Norris' attorney Ben Raybin says his client is satisfied the lawsuit prompted steps being taken within the jail to help prevent similar incidents.