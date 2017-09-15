Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

Judge: NFL concussion victims hit with 'deceptive practices'

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
A federal judge overseeing the NFL's $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she's concerned about "deceptive practices" by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hold a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday. She'll hear from Christopher Seeger, who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players now eligible for payments.

Seeger has been investigating claims that unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

In a court order, Brody says she'll weigh the legality of contracts signed by former players who were duped by "deceptive or misleading solicitations."

