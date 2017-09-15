Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

Mueller meets with House Judiciary chairman, top Democrat

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman and top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee have met with Special Counsel Bob Mueller. That's according to the committee, which says they met Thursday.

Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any possible links to President Donald Trump's campaign.

Several congressional committees are also investigating, but Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia has said his panel will defer to Mueller. Goodlatte has said the panel will exercise oversight over Mueller as appropriate, and that Mueller should not be impeded by politics.

Goodlatte has also called on the Justice Department to appoint a second special counsel to investigate "unaddressed issues" related to the 2016 election and former Obama administration officials, including Hillary Clinton.

Democrat John Conyers of Michigan also attended the meeting.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0