Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

Nonprofit celebrates launch of Tennessee state parks beer

Updated 7:15AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A nonprofit group is celebrating the release of State Parks Blonde Ale, a new beer from Tennessee Brew Works.

Proceeds from the sale of the new beer will go to Tennessee State Parks Conservancy to help preserve and protect the state's natural areas and cultural assets.

A launch party for the new beer was scheduled for Friday afternoon at Montgomery Bell State Park, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) west of Nashville.

State Park Blonde Ale is an American blonde session ale.

There are 56 state parks in Tennessee.

The Tennessee State Parks Conservancy raises money from corporations, foundations and individuals for educational programs, health initiatives and special park projects.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0