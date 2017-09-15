Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

Tennessee sets new record for high school graduation rate

Updated 11:03AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam says Tennessee has set a new high mark for its high school graduation rate.

A news release from the governor's office Thursday says the 2016-17 graduation rate of 89.1 percent has set a record. The rates increased in about 56 percent of districts with high schools.

The release says the rate is up by more than half a percentage point since last year, and overall it has increased 3.6 percentage points since the 2010-11 school year.

The administration says 13 districts increased their graduation rates by 5 percentage points or more. Lake County experienced the biggest improvement with a 23.1 percentage-point jump.

The release says the group of students who are black, Hispanic or Native American increased its graduation rate by 0.4 percentage points to 83 percent.