Trump says immigration deal must include wall

Friday, September 15, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that, "ultimately," funding for a border wall with Mexico must be part of any immigration deal. But he says that funding can come at a later date.

Trump tells reporters in Florida that: "We have to have an understanding that, whether it's in the budget or some other vehicle, in a fairly short period of time, the wall will be funded."

He says, "Otherwise we're not doing anything."

Trump and Democratic leaders talked Wednesday night over dinner about what to do with the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they'd reached an agreement with Trump that does not include wall funding. But the White House says that's premature.