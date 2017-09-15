Stars honor country singer Troy Gentry at Opry memorial

VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vince Gill, Trace Adkins and many more music stars have gathered to honor country singer Troy Gentry, a member of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash.

Family and friends watched home movies of Gentry and photos of him on a slideshow before the ceremony began Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry with Little Big Town singing the national anthem.

Gentry and the pilot of the helicopter died Friday in Medford, New Jersey, after the pilot reported engine problems shortly after takeoff.

Gentry and duo partner Eddie Montgomery were inducted into the Opry in 2009 after a string of No. 1 country hits and platinum albums with their mixture of Southern rock and country. They were named the Country Music Association's vocal duo in 2000.