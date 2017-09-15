VOL. 41 | NO. 37 | Friday, September 15, 2017

Park(ing) Day. More than 30 metered, on-street parking spots across downtown will become temporary “park” installations all day. The parking spots will feature a wide variety of activities and installations along Broadway, 2nd Avenue, 5th Avenue and The Gulch. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Information, locations: https://www.civicdesigncenter.org/events/parking-day

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Mad Hatter Gala

Benefit for Middle Tennessee Sexual Assault Center. This year’s event will honor Tim Tohill, president of the Sexual Assault Center and his 25 years of exemplary leadership and dedication. Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel, 2100 West End Ave. 6:30-11 p.m. Tickets, $200 per person. Information: www.sacenter.org/support/events.aspx

Night Market

A monthly event that takes place on the third Friday at the Nashville Farmers’ Market both outside under the sheds as well as inside the Market House. Enjoy seasonal cocktails, wine, craft beer, local artisan booths, plenty of dinner options from Market restaurants, activities for families, eclectic music and more. Each month highlights different special events and featured artisans. 5-9 p.m. Information: http://nashvillefarmersmarket.org/event/september_night_market

THROUGH SEPT. 17

Tennessee State Fair

Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Sept.16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Sept.14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

Americana Music Festival

The 18th annual Americana Music Festival features six nights of approximately 230 live performances at nearly 40 venues throughout Nashville at night. Plus, seminars, panels and networking opportunities will take place throughout the day. Downtown venues include 12th & Porter, 3rd and Lindsley, Acme Feed & Seed, Cannery Ballroom, City Winery, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Downtown Presbyterian Church, High Watt at Mercy Lounge, L27 Rooftop Bar, L.A. Jackson, Mercy Lounge, Riverfront Park and Ascend Amphitheater, Ryman Auditorium, Station Inn, Third Man Records, Union Station Hotel, War Memorial Auditorium and The Westin Nashville. A $75 wristband grants access to all of the venues every night of the festival (wristbands do not guarantee entry if venue is at capacity). Information and schedules: http://americanamusic.org/about-americanafest

Sept. 15-17

Music City Food + Wine Festival

The annual Music City Food + Wine Festival at Bicentennial Park features a weekend-long experience full of demonstrations, panels, sipping on fine drinks, and tasting amazing food. The festival not only features top chefs and restaurants, but also includes Harvest Night, an unforgettable evening of live music. New to the ticket line-up in 2017 is the Friday Night Grand Taste and Sunday Gospel Brunch. 6-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $85-$525. Information: http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Mutt Strutt & Dog Day

People and pooches will gather at Centennial Park for a 5K run/walk or a 1-mile fun walk all for a good cause, Nashville Humane Association. Early bird registration fee thru Sept. 15, $30 adult. Deadline for guaranteed T-shirt is Sept. 1. Day of race registration 8-8:45 a.m. $35 adult, $20 youth. 5k begins 9 a.m., awards, 10 a.m. Dog Day Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: www.nashvillehumane.org/Events/Music_City_Mutt_Strutt/

The McDonald’s Hustle for the House

LifePoint Health 5k & Kathy Dungan 1-Mile Fun Run 7:30 a.m. for both 5K and 1 Mile events. The race will start and finish at the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and follow a scenic, certified loop through the Hillsboro West End Neighborhood. All participants are welcome to dress in their finest disco attire if the mood strikes. 2144 Fairfax Ave., Nashville. Fees: $15 and up. Information: https://www.rmhcnashville.com/event/hustle-for-the-house/

Lotz House Symposium

The Civil War House will host a two-part symposium reflecting the Forgotten Battle of Franklin and 10,000 Secrets Unearthed. This is the story of the largest cache of Civil War history, a cast iron cooking pot with 10,000 Minni balls inside, found north of the Harpeth River. Symposium to be held at the Nashville-Franklin Elks Lodge #72, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fee: $50 per person. Puckett’s Grocery is providing boxed lunches and each participant will receive a Minni bullet from the collection with certificate of authenticity. Information and reservations: 790-7190.

Musicians Corner

A free, family-friendly, and open to the public music event. Activities start at noon, and the live music plays from 1:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Special Americana Festival featuring: The Americans, Faustina Masigat, Kaia Kater, Darling West, Joe Pug, The David Mayfield Parade, and Colin Hay. The pre-show festivities on Saturdays usually consist of food trucks, beer and wine garden, and “Kidsville” activities. Centennial Park, Nashville.

Music City Hot Air Balloon Festival

Live music, kid’s zone, VIP tent, beer tent, food trucks, craft vendors and a spectacular Hot Air Balloon Glow. Nissan Stadium, 4-9 p.m. Fee: online advance ticket: $12, kids (5 and under) free, VIP: $50. Information: www.musiccityballoonfestival.com

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays, 5:30-8 p.m. through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional date: Oct. 15.

Open Streets Nashville

Open Streets events, a popular, community-driven concept, temporarily close streets to motorized traffic so that citizens of all ages, incomes and abilities can use the space to walk, bike, exercise, shop and get to know their neighbors. 12th Avenue South will host Open Streets Nashville for the second consecutive year. During Open Streets Nashville, the street is open to walkers, cyclists, families, musicians, dancers and community members from around Nashville. Citizens can bring their bicycles, strollers, skateboards, non-motorized scooters, hula-hoops and dogs on leashes. A variety of fitness classes and other activities will also take place in the street, all along the corridor. 11th Avenue South (McGavock Street running south out of downtown) will be closed 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 17. The route will contain “soft” closures, allowing vehicular traffic to cross the route at the five busiest intersections. Information: http://www.openstreetsnashville.org/

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Jimmy John’s 1007 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. No registration is required. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/eventdetail

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Network with Chamber members in your area over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Special guest: Mila Grigg, CEO of MODA Image and Brand Consulting. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

SEPT. 21-22

2107 Governor’s Housing Conference

Politics vs. Policy – Seeing the Future of the Affordable Housing Industry Led by THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey, the panel will dive right into the clash between politics, policy and economic reality. Panel includes: Diane Yentel, president and CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition, Paul Weech, president and CEO, NeighborWorks® America, Garth Rieman, director of housing advocacy and strategic initiatives, National Council of State Housing Agencies, and Jessica Lautz, managing director of survey research and communications, National Association of Realtors. Pre-registration required. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. South, Nashville. Information: TNGHC.com

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Nashville Brew Festival

Annual event features 50 breweries, food trucks, lawn games and music. First Tennessee Park, 401 Jackson Street, Nashville. VIP: 7-11 p.m. General admission: 8-11 p.m. Advance tickets $40 for general admission and $60 for VIP.

SEPT. 22-24

African Street Festival

Featuring: music, art, entertainment, food, bike repair clinic and more than 100 vendors. Hadley Park, 1037 28th Avenue N. Free and open to public, free parking. Information: www.aacanashville.org

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Annual Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run

The Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run is Tennessee’s oldest continuously running HIV/AIDS fundraiser. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. Early check-in, Friday, Sept. 22, Rhythm Running, 1513 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The event is a family-oriented team walk and timed 5K run that gathers participants from all parts of the community. Registration and the Community Expo start at 8:00am and the 5K Walk & Run start at 9:00 am with an awards ceremony following. There will be free HIV testing at the Community Expo. Information: NashvilleAIDSWalk.com

Nashville Zoo Heritage Music Festival

Honor the Zoo’s history with American style music on the front lawn of the Historic House and living history demonstrations. Enjoy the music of Farmer Jason, Celia & Eric, Farmer & Adele and Music City Doughboys. The kids’ stage will include music from Party Belles, Song for Kids by Jake and Mr. Steve Music.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/entry/heritage-music-fest

SEPT. 23-24

Pilgrimage Festival

A two-day music and cultural festival at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Justin Timberlake is one of the 2017 headliners. In addition, Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples, Gary Clark Jr, Walk the Moon, Fitz and The Tantrums, Shovels & Rope and many more. Two-day general admission $225 + taxes and fees. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Information: http://pilgrimagefestival.com

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

Wills For Heroes workshop

Heritage Law Group, PLLC will host the Sumner County Wills For Heroes workshop in Gallatin for all Law Enforcement Personnel, Firefighters, and EMS First Responders of Sumner County. The workshop provides essential legal documents to first responder heroes in Sumner County, with all fees waived. Legal documents include wills, living wills, and powers of attorney. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the Sumner County Training Center, 1570 Cairo Road, Gallatin. It is open to all Law Enforcement Personnel, Firefighters, and EMS First Responders of Sumner County only. Complimentary food and beverage, live entertainment by the band, Double Take. Information: www.heritagelawtn.com

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Starr Ranch, 203 North Water Avenue. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000