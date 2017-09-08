Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

Target bumps up holiday hiring by 40 percent this year

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it plans to hire about 100,000 workers for the holiday season, up from the 70,000 it hired a year ago.

The Minneapolis retailer says the seasonal hires will stock shelves at its more than 1,800 stores or fulfill online orders that customers pick up in stores. In addition, it plans to hire 4,500 people to help pack and ship online orders at its warehouses.

Last month, Target Corp. said online sales jumped 32 percent in its second quarter as it made improvements to its website and offered faster delivery.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0