Tennessee AG: Chevron not cooperating in fraud investigation

VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

NASHVILLE (AP) — A lawsuit says Chevron isn't cooperating with a Tennessee attorney general investigation that has claimed the company has fraudulently bilked more than $18 million from a petroleum cleanup fund.

In the lawsuit Friday in Davidson County Chancery Court, Attorney General Herbert Slatery asks a judge to hold Chevron's companies in contempt for not responding fully to investigative document requests.

The investigation follows Tennessee's 2015 lawsuit claiming Chevron used gas tax revenue over three decades to pay for leaks and spills at more than 100 Tennessee gas stations, despite having private insurance that covered cleanups.

Friday's filing says the 2015 lawsuit was dropped because it lacked the information requested of Chevron, but it will be refiled when Chevron fulfills the investigate requests.

Chevron didn't respond to a request for comment.