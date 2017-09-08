Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

American household income finally topped 1999 peak last year

Updated 9:42AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The median U.S. household's income finally topped pre-recession levels last year and has reached an all-time high after years of sluggish growth.

The Census Bureau says the median income, adjusted for inflation, rose 3.2 percent from 2015 to 2016 to $59,039.

After two straight years of solid income gains, the median American household last year essentially earned the same as it did in 1999, when incomes peaked at $58,665. The median is the point at which half the households fall below and half are above.

Since 2000, two recessions and sluggish income growth in between have left most American households with meager pay growth. The lack of meaningful raises has left many people feeling left behind economically, a sentiment that factored into the 2016 elections.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0