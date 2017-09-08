Some Dems to join Trump for dinner about tax cut

VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three moderate Democrats are among a bipartisan group of lawmakers having dinner with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

A key topic of discussion is Trump's push for Congress to send him a bill to cut taxes for corporations and individuals.

The White House says Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana will be joined at dinner by Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, Orrin Hatch of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The Democrats hail from states Trump won in November, and the White House is interested in getting their support for a tax bill.

Heitkamp traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One last week when he spoke broadly about the tax plan in her home state of North Dakota.