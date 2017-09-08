US stocks rise further as banks climb with interest rates

VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks continue to rise Tuesday as banks move higher along with bond yields. Chemicals company DowDuPont is up after it made changes to its breakup plans, and Apple is wobbling as investors wait for details on the next iPhone. The Standard & Poor's 500 index finished at an all-time high Monday and other major indexes are also trading near their recent record highs.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,491 as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,113. The Nasdaq composite picked up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,435. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 4 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,419.

Stocks are coming off their best day since late April. They rose Monday as Hurricane Irma weakened without doing as much damage as some forecasts had suggested last week. Investors were also relieved that tensions between the U.S. and North Korea didn't get any worse following a national holiday there.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.16 percent after it jumped to 2.13 percent Monday. That helped banks, as Bank of America added 45 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $23.81 and U.S. Bancorp gained 71 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $51.59. Companies that pay big dividends lagged the market, as income-seeking investors were drawn to bonds. Utilities and real estate investment trusts took sharp losses.

GOOD CHEMISTRY: DowDuPont, which was formed when two of the world's largest chemical companies combined in August, made some changes to its breakup plan after activist investors pushed for revisions. The changes will affect its materials science and specialty products units. DowDuPont will ultimately break up into three public companies. One will focus on agriculture, one on material science and one on specialty products. DowDuPont gained 96 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $67.81.

ANSWER THE CALL: Apple is holding an event Tuesday afternoon and investors expect details on the 10th-anniversary edition of the iPhone. True to its history, the company hasn't given many details about the new version of the phone. But the iPhone is the source of most of Apple's revenue and expectations from fans and investors are high. Apple slid 33 cents to $161.17.

TEVA SURGE CONTINUES: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's largest generic company, rose again after it agreed to sell its intrauterine device Paragard to surgical product and contact lens maker Cooper Cos. Cooper will pay Teva $1.1 billion. Teva said earlier this year that it would sell some businesses to pay off debt. Its stock gained 55 cents, or 3 percent, to $19.05 and Cooper fell $6.12, or 2.4 percent, to $247.27.

Teva soared 19 percent Monday after it named a new CEO, but even with those gains, it's down is down 47 percent this year as the company deals with falling prices for generic drugs and competition that's hurting revenue from its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

ENERGY: Energy companies traded higher as benchmark U.S. crude added 10 cents to $48.17 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, added 38 cents to $54.22 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 109.97 yen from 109.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1955 from $1.1962. The British pound climbed to $1.3272 from $1.3173, its highest level in a year. That move came after inflation figures came in stronger than analysts expected, which left investors thinking the Bank of England may raise interest rates sooner than they had anticipated.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 0.4 percent while the CAC 40 in France gained 0.6 percent. The British FTSE 100 dipped 0.1 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 percent as the yen weakened again. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.3 percent and the Hang Seng of Hong Kong was little changed.

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay