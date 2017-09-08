Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

Tennessee program to award $10M in broadband grants

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are now accepting applications for $10 million worth of broadband grants.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Thursday it will accept applications for the Broadband Accessibility Grant until Nov. 17.

A total of $10 million is available in the first round of grants, which were created by the recent Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act.

The grants are meant to offset capital expenses of establishing broadband in unserved areas. Preference will be given to areas that likely wouldn't otherwise receive broadband service.

Applicants must be authorized retail broadband providers in the proposed area.

State economic development officials will seek online public comments for three weeks after Nov. 17.

Officials anticipate announcing grant recipients in January 2018 with projects to follow early that year.

