VOL. 41 | NO. 36 | Friday, September 08, 2017

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. The Full Moon Pickin’ Parties feature bluegrass music including jam circles and main acts on a stage. Percy Warner Park Equestrian Center, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Water, soft drinks and up to four beers are included with admission. Food is also available for purchase. Fee: Adult, $20 (advance) / $25 day of, Youth 7-17 $7 (advance) $10 day-of, Children 6 and under Free. Pickers: $5 no alcohol or $10 with beer. 7-11 p.m. Additional dates September 8 and Oct. 13. Information: http://warnerparks.org/programs-events/events/

SEPT. 8-10

Nashville Greek Festival

Celebrate the culture of Greece with music, dance, and food at the annual festival. Kids activities also. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fee: $3, 12 and under free. Information: www.nashvillegreekfestival.com

Nashville Home Show

Nashville’s largest and longest-running home event, the Nashville Home Show is returning to the Nashville Music City Center with over 300 home building and remodeling experts, sessions with HGTV Curb Appeal and outdoor living expert John Gidding as well as great DIY projects. Friday, noon-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $10. Information: https://www.nashvillehomeshow.com

2017 Wizard World Comic Con Nashville

Dozens of celebrities and industry professionals and thousands of fans will be in Music City for the event celebrating pop culture, including movies, comics, cosplay, video gaming, television, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Featured celebrities include Val Kilmer (“Batman Forever”), Alan Tudyk (“Firefly,” “Wreck-It Ralph”), Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”), the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” team of Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon, Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark”) and many more. $39.95-$214.99. Music City Center. Information: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/nashville

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Cumberland River Dragon Boat Festival

Combines the excitement of racing with the beauty and spectacle of Nashville’s diverse culture. In Chinese tradition, the dragon is a symbol of health and prosperity, and dragon boat racing inspires health and fitness among participants as well as spectators. The races begin at 9 a.m., and four teams will race approximately every 10 minutes. One team will be crowned the Grand Champion during the closing ceremonies at the Main Festival Tent. East Bank Greenway, 50 Titans Way. Information: http://cumberlandrivercompact.org/events/dragonboat/

THROUGH SEPT. 17

County Fairs

Agricultural fairs are a tradition in Tennessee, and Middle Tennessee has plenty to choose from, beginning with the Williamson County Fair and culminating with the Tennessee State Fair. Middle Tennessee fairs and dates include:

-- Through Saturday: Maury County, 1018 Maury County Park, Columbia. www.maurycountyfair.com

-- Through Saturday: Dickson County, 1053 Hwy 47E, Dickson. www.dicksonfair.com

-- Sept. 8-17: Tennessee State Fair, 500 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. http://tnstatefair.org

Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter’s Tale, directed by Santiago Sosa, Sept. 2-4, 7-8 and 16-17. Antony & Cleopatra, directed by David Ian Lee, Sept. 1, 9-10 and 14-15. Food and drink vendors available beginning at 6 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Centennial Park Bandshell. Suggested donation $10. Information: http://nashvilleshakes.org/shakespeareinthepark.htm

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Tennessee Lands Celebration

Hosted by the Big East Fork Retreat Center in Williamson County on 1,300 acres of protected land. Live music, food, horseback riding, rock climbing, hiking, wildlife presentation, hayrides and more. Fee: $30 Adult, $10 up to age 21. Early birds discount rates until Aug. 26. General tickets: $40 Adult, $15 up to age 21. Children under five, free. 5375 Big East Fork Road, Franklin. 1-7 p.m. Information: https://www.tenngreen.org/

Nashville Fall Wine Festival

The event will feature over 50 wine samples as well as beer samples from Tennessee Brew Works. Beverage tastings are included in the ticket price. Food will be available for purchase. Live music and a DJ to keep the party going. City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street. Noon-4 p.m. Fee: $50 after August 31 and $60 day of the event. 21+ only. Information: http://nashvillewinefestivals.com

River Swing for Harpeth Conservancy

Annual dinner, dance and auction to support the Harpeth Conservancy’s vision of clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee. Event to be held at River Circle Farm, 1041 Sneed Road West, Franklin. Tickets: $175/person or table of 10 $1,750. 5 p.m. Information: www.harpethconservancy.org

Wine On The River

Travel through ten different regions spanning the globe. Sample wine, beer, and/or spirits specific to a certain region. Restaurants featuring culturally themed menus will also have food available for purchase. Take a break from your travels and enjoy the soothing sounds of live jazz music. The World Tour will be held on the beautiful Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge, the perfect place with breathtaking views overlooking downtown Nashville. 1-5 p.m. $25-$85. Information: wineontherivernashville.com

SEPT. 12-17

Americana Music Festival

The 18th annual Americana Music Festival features six nights of approximately 230 live performances at nearly 40 venues throughout Nashville at night. Plus, seminars, panels and networking opportunities will take place throughout the day. A $75 wristband grants access to all of the venues every night of the festival (wristbands do not guarantee entry if venue is at capacity). Information and schedules: http://americanamusic.org/about-americanafest

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Campione’s Taste of Chicago, 179 Hancock Street. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

Williamson 101

Learn how to make a difference with your Williamson, Inc., partnership. Attend Williamson 101 to learn how to maximize your partnership. Light refreshments served. This event is for new and current partners as well as those interested in joining. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. Office, 5005 Meridian Boulevard, suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Information: http://cmdev.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/williamson-101

SALON @ 615

Jesmyn Ward will discuss her new novel, Sing, Unburied, Sing. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville. Fee: Free, no ticket required. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank – Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information: Michael Lottman, 714-2702.

Cheatham County Democrats

State Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, will be the featured speaker. 6 p.m. at the Ashland City Senior Center, 104 Ruth Drive. All Cheatham County Democrats and other interested individuals are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Information: Michael Lottman, lottmanhouse@aol.com, 615 714-2702.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Williamson Chamber Young Professionals

Topic: Influential Leadership. This is a “sales” program for non-sales professionals. This is experience will teach you how to sell yourself as well as your vision, ideas, goals, and much more. Speaker: Angie Clark, Senior Consultant, Diviate. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin. Information: https://www.williamsonchamber.com/member-events/young-professionals

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Chamber North Quarterly Meeting

Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 zip codes. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville. 8-9:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served. This is a free event, but registration is required. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony

Little Big Town, Tom Ryman & Lula C. Naff will be honored. The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 1 pm in Music City Walk of Fame Park. The event is free and open to the public. Information: http://www.visitmusiccity.com/walkoffame/

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Mad Hatter Gala

Benefit for Middle Tennessee Sexual Assault Center. This year’s event will honor Tim Tohill, president of the Sexual Assault Center and his 25 years of exemplary leadership and dedication. Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel, 2100 West End Ave. 6:30-11 p.m. Tickets, $200 per person. Information: www.sacenter.org/support/events.aspx

Night Market

A monthly event that takes place on the third Friday at the Nashville Farmers’ Market both outside under the sheds as well as inside the Market House. Enjoy seasonal cocktails, wine, craft beer, local artisan booths, plenty of dinner options from Market restaurants, activities for families, eclectic music and more. Each month highlights different special events and featured artisans. Information: http://nashvillefarmersmarket.org/event/september_night_market

SEPT. 15-17

Music City Food + Wine Festival

The annual Music City Food + Wine Festival at Bicentennial Park features a weekend-long experience full of demonstrations, panels, sipping on fine drinks, and tasting amazing food. The festival not only features top chefs and restaurants, but also includes Harvest Night, an unforgettable evening of live music. New to the ticket line-up in 2017 is the Friday Night Grand Taste and Sunday Gospel Brunch. Tickets: $85-$525. Information: http://www.musiccityfoodandwinefestival.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Mutt Strutt & Dog Day

People and pooches will gather at Centennial Park for a 5K run/walk or a 1-mile fun walk all for a good cause, Nashville Humane Association. Early bird registration fee thru Sept. 15, $30 adult. Deadline for guaranteed T-shirt is Sept. 1. Day of race registration 8-8:45 a.m. $35 Adult, $20 youth. 5k begins 9 a.m., awards, 10 a.m. Dog Day Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: www.nashvillehumane.org/Events/Music_City_Mutt_Strutt/

The McDonald’s Hustle for the House

LifePoint Health 5k & Kathy Dungan 1-Mile Fun Run 7:30 a.m. for both 5K and 1 Mile events. The race will start and finish at the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and follow a scenic, certified loop through the Hillsboro West End Neighborhood. All participants are welcome to dress in their finest disco attire if the mood strikes. 2144 Fairfax Ave., Nashville. Fees: $15 and up. Information: https://www.rmhcnashville.com/event/hustle-for-the-house/

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Jazz on the Cumberland

The Jazz on the Cumberland summer concert series is held once a month on Sundays from 5:30pm to 8:00pm through October at Cumberland Park. 592 South 1st Street, a free, family-friendly series. Bring your blanket and lawn chairs to enjoy some of the best local, regional, and national jazz artists. There will be food trucks and concessions available at each concert, and $5 parking in Lot R of the LP Field. This is an alcohol-free event. Additional date: Oct. 15.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Lunch and casual networking each Tuesday at various restaurants in the area. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Jimmy John’s 1007 Nashville Pike. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: 452-4000

THROUGH SEPT. 10

Dressing Downton: Changing Fashion for Changing Times

One of the most widely watched dramas is touring its wardrobe in an exhibition showcasing 36 period costumes from Downton Abbey. Tickets are included with admission or membership, but timed entry is required. Cheekwood, 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information: https://cheekwood.org/calendar