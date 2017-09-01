Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

Fed Vice Chairman Fischer to resign for 'personal reasons'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer will resign next month for personal reasons, leaving a fourth vacancy on the seven-member Fed governing board.

Fischer, 73, has been a member of the board since May 2014. He previously served as governor of the Bank of Israel from 2005 through 2013. His term as Vice Chairman expires next June.

His resignation will provide President Donald Trump with another opportunity to reshape the Fed. Trump has nominated Randal Quarles for one of the vacancies as vice chairman for bank supervision.

Janet Yellen's own term as Fed Chair expires in February, and Trump has not indicated whether he will keep or replace her.

