The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

The Latest: Graham sees chance for Hill deal on 'Dream Act'

Updated 7:14AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham says he believes "there's a congressional deal to be made" that could resolve the question of a legal shield for young immigrants living in the U.S. illegally while improving border security without building a wall.

Graham says in a nationally broadcast interview that lawmakers could restore a "Dream Act" for the young while also enhancing border security — without constructing the 2,200-mile wall (3540.39-kilometers) that President Donald Trump has advocated since his campaign for the White House.

But Graham also tells MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show Congress needs "to define what an acceptable 'Dream Act' would look like."

The South Carolina Republican, who is working on a bill with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., says he thinks Trump should turn to White House chief of staff John Kelly, who previously headed the Department of Homeland Security, for advice on border issues.

