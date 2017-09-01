Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

Banks, tech lead US stocks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market had its biggest drop in almost three weeks, led by banks and technology companies.

The decline Tuesday follows back-to-back weekly gains. Traders were assessing the growing tensions with North Korea, which conducted another test over the weekend.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

Bank of America slumped 3.2 percent and Schlumberger rose 2.8 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,457.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 234 points, or 1.1 percent, to 21,753. The Nasdaq composite dropped 59 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,375.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.07 percent.

