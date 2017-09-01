Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

Gov. Haslam to give health care testimony in US Senate

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is traveling to Washington this week to testify in Congress.

Haslam is scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on Thursday. The panel is chaired by Lamar Alexander, Tennessee's senior senator.

The committee will also hear from state insurance commissioners, including Tennessee's Julie Mix McMeak on Wednesday.

Haslam told reporters recently that it will be the first time he will before Congress since his election as governor. He had testified previously when he was an executive with the family-owned truck stop chain now known as Pilot Flying J.

Joining Haslam at the governors hearing will be Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Steve Bullock of Montana; Gary Herbert of Utah and John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0