Obstacles await as Congress resumes health care fight

VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican hopes for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law are still flickering in Congress — but just barely.

Capitol Hill leaders lack the votes to pass something to take over for the Affordable Care Act, and now they're facing a fresh obstacle: the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the GOP only has until the end of the month to try to dismantle the law with 51 votes.

It's among several health issues confronting lawmakers when they return this week from their summer break.

But health care isn't grabbing center stage. That's reserved for fights over the budget and helping Texas recover from Harvey.