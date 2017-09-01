Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

Titans bring back lineman Brian Schwenke, waive Tim Lelito

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have brought back offensive lineman Brian Schwenke and waived center-guard Tim Lelito.

Tennessee drafted Schwenke in the fourth round out of California in 2013. He started 25 games at center and three at left guard playing in 41 career games. He signed with Indianapolis this offseason only to be released Sunday.

The Titans on Monday also added wide receiver Zach Pascal to the practice squad. Pascal was waived by the Washington Redskins. He was signed as a undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, where he set a school record with 233 catches for 3,193 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also returned kicks in college.

