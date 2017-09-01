Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

Trump vows to 'dramatically reduce income taxes'

Updated 8:38AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. tax code "self-destructive" and says he'll work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and "dramatically" reduce income taxes for Americans.

In a Labor Day op-ed submitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump outlined his goals for a new U.S. tax plan.

Trump writes: "Our plan will dramatically reduce income taxes for American workers and families. It will nearly double the standard deduction to help families get ahead. It will make our complex tax code more simple and fair. It will put money back into the pockets of the people who earned it."

Congress is expected to take up the issue when it returns from its August recess this week.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0