The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

All of Tennessee in compliance with air quality standard

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee environment officials say the whole state now complies with federal air quality health standards for particle pollution.

The last remaining areas in Tennessee to achieve "attainment" designation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were finalized this week. Those areas are all of Anderson, Knox, Blount and Loudon counties and part of Roane County.

The state Department of Environment and Conservation said in a news release that local, state and federal governments have been monitoring and working to reduce air pollution for nearly five decades.

The EPA says particle pollution contains microscopic solids or liquid droplets that are so small they can be inhaled and cause serious health problems.

