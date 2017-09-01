Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

US nuclear engineer sentenced to 2 years for helping China

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A Taiwan-born U.S. nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using U.S. technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Chief U.S. District Judge Tom Varlan sentenced 67-year-old Szuhsiung "Allen" Ho on Thursday. Varlan said Ho's case wasn't as serious as offenses involving weapons of mass destruction described in the law that he pleaded guilty under.

Varlan also ordered a year of supervised release and a fine of $20,000.

Ho's lawyers have said he wasn't trying to help China produce nuclear weapons. The information he bought for China related to production of nuclear energy.

Prosecutors contend even if Ho wasn't trying to help China strengthen its military nuclear weapon program, China can't be trusted to act responsibly.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0