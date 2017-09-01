Congress eyes vote next week on Harvey aid

VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will act as early as next week to provide money for relief from tropical storm Harvey.

That's according to a House leadership aide who was not authorized to be quoted by name about private deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity

Members of the Texas and Louisiana delegation are pressing for fast action when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill next week from their summer recess.

The initial money would be a down payment for immediate recovery efforts — to be followed by a larger aid package later. It will take weeks or months to assess the full extent of the damage and the needs.

It's not yet known how much money the administration will ask for but a request from the White House is expected within days.