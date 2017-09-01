Stocks rise as US consumer spending grows

VOL. 41 | NO. 35 | Friday, September 01, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing solidly higher for the second day in a row after the government said spending by consumers strengthened.

Health care and technology companies made some of the largest gains Wednesday. Drugmaker Biogen jumped 4.2 percent and Alphabet, Google's parent company, added 1.2 percent.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending grew in July along with wages and salaries. Investors also traded on positive reports from Europe and China.

A day ago, stocks climbed after the government raised its estimate of second-quarter economic growth.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,471.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 59 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,952. The Nasdaq composite jumped 60 points, or 0.9 percent, to a record high of 6,428.